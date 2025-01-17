County Commissioners cap off ARPA funding package

The Dukes County Commission has officially committed the last of its nearly $3.4 million in funding awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), just in time to meet the end-of-the-year deadline.

The commission, since the funding arrived over 3 years ago, used the majority of funding to help municipalities pay for projects to reduce nitrogen from getting into local watersheds.

In December, the Dukes County Commission unanimously approved allocating the final $70,000 to West Tisbury to upgrade the septic system at the town’s public safety building.

In Oct. 2021, a steering committee composed of county commissioners and Select Board members was established to strategize the best use of the federal, COVID-19 relief funding. The six member committee recommended focusing on nitrogen-mitigration wastewater projects, reducing nitrogen levels inside ponds, enhancing capacity for multi-unit dwellings, and positioning the Island for future state and federal grants for coastal communities.

A big chunk of the overall funding — $1.6 million — went to the Martha’s Vineyard Airport and nearly $700,000 went to income-qualified homeowners for septic upgrade; 10 percent was committed to cover Duke’s County administrative and legal costs associated with managing funds.

In the Spring of 2024, the County committed an additional $100,000 to the airport and invited all towns to propose “shovel-ready,” projects that aligned with one of the four initial focus areas of the steering committee.

Final Allocation Breakdown:

Airport: $1,600,000

Residential Upgrades for Income-Qualified Homeowners: $669,032

Edgartown: $163,065

Oak Bluffs: $132,122

Tisbury: $313,845

Chilmark: $60,000

Direct Funding for Town Projects: $790,000

Edgartown: $240,000

Oak Bluffs: $240,000

Tisbury: $240,000

West Tisbury: $70,000

Total for Wastewater Projects: $3,059,032

Island-Wide Emergency Response Planning: $100,000

• Administrative Costs (Federal Compliance): $207,506