Deer-hunting seasons could be extended additional month

State officials are gathering feedback on a proposal to extend the deer-hunting season for an additional month into January, starting with Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

The state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife is proposing the idea to begin in January of 2026 in light of what they consider a rapidly increasing deer population on the Islands and a decline in local hunters.

Public hearings will be held on Zoom on Thursday, January 23 at 1:30 pm and 6 pm, with written comments accepted through February 5.

Under the state’s proposal, primitive firearms and archery would be allowed over the extended month.

So far, deer populations on the Vineyard far exceed the state’s goals. Fish and Wildlife likes to keep deer populations between 12 to 18 deer per square mile, but the division estimates there are above 55 deer per square mile on the Vineyard and above 75 deer per square mile on Nantucket. And that’s in areas open to hunting. In areas on the Islands where hunting access is restricted, deer densities are estimated to be well over 100 deer per square mile.

With an overabundance of deer, the threat to public safety increases because of spikes in traffic accidents and tick-borne illnesses. Too many deer can also lead to the destruction of native vegetation and even cause erosion on bluffs and cliff sides.

Martin Feehan, deer and moose biologist for the state, said that when large numbers of deer walk along cliff edges, weak points are created causing cliff sides to break off. Feehan also noted that bedding sites can cause erosion as well.

The idea of adding another month of hunting, Feehan said, likely won’t be enough to decrease the deer population overall. But he said it could help slow the growth rate.

“This is something that really needs to be done,” Feehan said. “The Islands are dealing with a lot of damage from deer.”

Written comments can be submitted using a state portal, or by mail: MassWildlife Re: Deer Public Hearing, 1 Rabbit Hill Road, Westborough, MA 01581. All comments must be received by 4 pm on February 5.