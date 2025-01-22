Islanders helping animals impacted by  L.A. fires 

1 of 2

The Islands youth developmental programs – the Navigator, and Voyager – in collaboration with local nonprofit Island Autism, have launched an Island-wide initiative aimed at raising funds for animals affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

The idea originated after High School Sophomore in the Navigator program, Wyatt Tilton, who, inspired by watching CNN 10’s coverage of the fires, came up with the idea.

“We watch the news every morning with the students and it has been heartbreaking for them,” said Jen Woods, lead teacher in the Voyager classroom.

Initially, the students sent dog food and treats they baked directly to Los Angeles Animal Services. However, when the organization announced they had plenty of food and were more in need of money, the Island team shifted focus. Now, through the Purple Paw Dog Treat Program, Island Autism and students of the Navigator and Voyager programs, are encouraging donations, offering bags of homemade dog treats in return for the first 50 donors over $10. Treats can be picked up at the MVRHS front office or the Island Autism Center, dedicating all proceeds to Los Angeles Animal Services.

“One of the reasons we do this is because we all love animals and we were concerned about the LA fire situation for the people but also for all the animals,” said Kate DeVane, executive director at Island Autism.

The Purple Paw Dog Treat Program has raised over $500 so far.

Donations can be made to the Purple Paws Venmo account with instructions to include “LA Animal Services,” in a note, or donated directly through the Purple Paws website.

Treats are available around the Island for purchase at SBS, Morning Glory, the MVRHS front office, and the Island Autism Center

“We took that route because most of us are really animal lovers and have pets like cats, dogs and birds and that’s about why,” said Woods. “I just think it’s important for communities to take care of each other.”

DeVane emphasized the importance of being present in the repair and cleanup process in the affected LA areas, something that she says likely won’t be as commonly reported through media.

“Even though the fires are going to be less prevalent in the news, it’s going to be months and months of recovery and we are going to do as much as we can,” said DeVane.

DeVane emphasized the importance of helping others but also the initiative’s practical value for students.

“It’s a good project for our kids,” DeVane said. ”Hopefully we can make a dent.”