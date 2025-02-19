Islanders score a reprise of ‘Eyes on the Prize’

1 of 2

Three Islanders had a hand in a six-part documentary series called “Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest 1977-2015,” premiering Feb. 25 on HBO during the last week of Black History Month — a modern remake of the legendary documentary that told the true stories of the civil rights movement.

Dawn Porter, a local filmmaker, is the executive producer of the documentary, and brought in a familiar Islander to work alongside her: John Forté.

When Forté was asked to compose the film score for the series, he knew he was creating the musical backdrop of an important message. He had seen the original documentary series, and was moved by the opportunity for involvement in the new one. “I felt incredibly connected to the stories, to the characters, and the opportunity to be a part of the history is something that was not lost on me,” Forté said.

The 1987 documentary, “Eyes on the Prize: America’s Civil Rights Movement” told a riveting and honest history of the time. According to Forté, this iteration will be a new version, with a similar intention. It will tell the stories of Black Americans through interviews and raw historical footage from 1977 to 2015, weaving together the voices of those who have spoken out against injustice and inequality.

Forté had the opportunity to revisit the theme song, a powerful aspect of the older series. He envisioned a young voice to sing the resonant lyrics. In the theme song from the 1987 series, the lines “I know the one thing we did right is the day we started to fight. Keep your eyes on the prize, hold on” rang across history. In fact, the title of the entire documentary is based on the original folk song, titled “Keep Your Eyes on the Prize.” Forté’s vision for the new song needed an element the first one didn’t have: a passing of the torch to the new generation, just as this project was a passed torch from the previous documentary.

Forté’s longtime friend Liz Witham, daughter of Kate Taylor, suggested her niece for an audition — the young vocalist Fiona Brown, who is now an eighth grader at the Martha’s Vineyard Charter School. Forté had heard Brown sing before, often in performance with her grandmother, and invited her to record a demo.

“When I think about the series, I think about its ability to put a lens and a microscope on the fact that we’re not alone … not one of my opportunities came without my ability to access some of the most brilliant and talented folks in my community,” he said.

After Brown sang the theme song in Forté’s Chilmark studio, he immediately sent the demo to HBO, and the production executives decided not to audition anyone else — they had found their singer. “She became the voice of the series,” Forté said.

Months later, Brown and her mother, Aretha Taylor, traveled to New Orleans to record the song, which features accompaniment by a youth choir and gospel singer Mary D. Williams. And now, Brown’s voice can be heard at the beginning of every episode in the “Eyes on the Prize III” series.

The signature song begins with Mary D. Williams’ earnest, emotive tone, and moves into harmony with the youth choir. Then, Brown’s voice, clear and strong, rings out with the lyrics “Hold on,” an homage to the folk song the original 1987 theme is based on.

The youthful lilt to her phrasing is central to the intention of the lyrics. For many, the fight for justice has never stopped. For some, it ended just to begin again in the next generation. “Hold on” is not just a call to action, it’s a vibrant expression of love and community.

“Even though we’re kind of a small part, that doesn’t mean that we don’t have a voice in this big movement. So it’s important for everyone to know that no matter where you come from or how small an impact that you think you have — don’t stop standing up for yourself,” Brown said.

Brown has performed on the Island since she was a child, but said this is one of her most impactful projects to date. According to Forté, her youthful voice brought an element of hopefulness to an already empowering subject. And for Brown, watching the documentary unfold has been a powerful journey in itself.

“I know there are a lot of struggling voices — struggling colored voices specifically — in America right now … This documentary is a great representative that we need to keep our ‘eye on the prize’ and stay hopeful, and stay with it. Because we will win,” Brown expressed.