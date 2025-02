Court Report: Feb. 7 – 21, 2025

Feb. 7

Eric W. Bendavid, Oak Bluffs, 62; larceny over $1,200 by false pretense, arraigned and held on personal recognisance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Valcimar D. Santos, West Tisbury, 42; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, arraigned and held on personal recognizance, case closed.

Sabrina F. Cardozo, Edgartown; 24; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failed to yield at intersection, arraigned and held on personal recognizance, case closed.

Luciana P. Docarmo, Edgartown, 45; assault and battery, arraigned and held on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Feb. 10

Henry Ndaula, Edgartown, 54; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, arraigned and held on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Feb. 13

Marces Vinicios B. Liberato, West Tisbury, 26; two counts of assault and battery on a family or household member, arraigned and held on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Brooks N. Timmons, Oak Bluffs; 50, distribution of a class B substance, arranged and held, $500 bail with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Kamel Timmons, Oak Bluffs; 20, possession with intent to distribute class B drug, possession of firearm without FID card, possession of large-capacity feeding device, arraigned and held on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Christopher P. Allen, Edgartown, 64; operating motor vehicle with suspended license, failed to stop or yield, arraigned and held on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Hunter B. Ponte, Oak Bluffs, 23; assault and battery on household or family member, arraigned and held on personal recognizance, condition to stay away from and not contact alleged victim, continued to pretrial hearing.

Christopher J. Camacho, Oak Bluffs; 32, violation of abuse prevention order, arraigned and held on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Mathieu Dixon, West Tisbury, 33; uninsured motor vehicle, number plate conceal ID violation, unregistered motor vehicle, arraigned and held, continued to pretrial hearing.

Feb. 14

Marcelo B. De Amorim, Vineyard Haven, 27; improper operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, arraigned and held on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Thiago A. Goncalves, Vineyard Haven, 25; larceny over $1,200, arraigned and held on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Feb. 21

Joao Victor Guerra, Edgartown; 22, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leave scene of personal injury, arraigned and held on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.