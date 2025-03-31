Healey extends hybrid and remote public meetings

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has signed an act allowing state and local public bodies to continue holding meetings in hybrid or remote format, as well as allow people to participate remotely in town meetings.

The act, first adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent state of emergency, is now in effect through June 30, 2027.

Healey supported the measure called An Act Extending Certain COVID-19 Measures Adopted During the State of Emergency in a Monday press release.

“This law allows everyone, no matter where they are in our state, to engage in important discussions that affect their lives and makes it easier for everyone to have their voices heard in government,” she said. “We don’t want anyone to be held back from attending public meetings because they don’t have a ride or child care or because they have a disability. We’re grateful for the partnership of the Legislature and local officials as we work together to increase access to participating in our democracy.”

Earlier this year, Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll proposed the Municipal Empowerment Act, which would make hybrid and remote access permanent.

Massachusetts Municipal Association executive director Adam Chapdelaine supported the signing. “These allowances are critical for conducting the business of municipal government in the 21st century,” he said.