Real Estate Transactions: March 31 – April 4, 2025

Aquinnah

March 31, Karen Van Brakle sold property off 0 Moshup Trail to the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $4,275.

April 1, Renee Metell sold property off 0 Moshup Trail to the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $4,275.

Edgartown

April 1, Judith A. Bulman sold 80 North Summer St. to Rahul Khanna and Aparna Khanna for $2,450,000.

April 4, Amy Cassotta sold 7 North Bog Road to Eric W. Swanson and Susan G. Swanson for $1,675,000.

April 4, Heidi Hillman and Jeffrey Hillman sold 1 Merchants Path to 1 Merchants Path LLC for $2,803,000.

Oak Bluffs

April 1, Candace A. Nichols sold 0 Concord Ave. to Jonathan Flaherty and Patrick Flaherty for $390,000.

Tisbury

Patrick J. Mullin, Siobhan N. Mullin, and Sharon Casey sold 83 Dolan Ave. to Bibi Rahman and Samuel Price for $1,875,000.