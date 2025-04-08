Attend Vineyard Haven library’s eighth and penultimate lecture in a nine-month virtual series on African art. This month’s topic is “Likeness and Beyond: Portraiture in Iconic African Art.” Traditional African portraits take many forms, from those based on likeness to the highly symbolic. Presenter Jean Borgatti is consulting curator for African, Oceanic, and Native American art at the Fitchburg Art Museum. Sponsored by the Friends of the Vineyard Haven library and the Groton Public Library Endowment Trust. Sunday, April 13, at 2:30 pm on Zoom. To learn more, visit vhpl.blogspot.com/2024/08/virtual-african-art-series.html.