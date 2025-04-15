Edgartown swears in new police officer

Nikolaj Wojtkielo was sworn in as the new full-time Edgartown patrol officer during Monday’s selectboard meeting in Edgartown.

Wojtkielo, who had been with the West Tisbury Police Department for eight years, was joined at the Edgartown Town Hall by his wife and child, and fellow officers from across the Island in a show of support.

Officer Wojtkielo was raised on the Vineyard, attended the Oak Bluffs middle school and graduated from the Islands high school.

“He’s a well respected officer who has been working for the town of West Tisbury for eight years, and he will be an asset to the town of Edgartown,” said the chief of Edgartown police Chris Dolby Tuesday morning. “It’s always a benefit when we get a proven good officer.”

Wojtkielo was officer of the year in West Tisbury in 2023.