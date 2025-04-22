Spirit of Vineyard nominations open

Nominations for the Spirit of the Vineyard Award are now open.

This award, given annually, honors those who have volunteered for one or more nonprofit organizations on the Island, and whose work has made a difference to individuals and to the community as a whole.

The criteria for selection include selflessness, the range and depth of service performed, the length of volunteer service, and the effect on the quality of life of the individuals who received help and the Island community as a whole.

Past recipients include Jack Ware, Estelle Surprenant, Ron Rappaport, the Possible Dreams Auction Committees past and present, Nellie Mendenhall, Kerry Alley, Dorothy Bangs, Judy Williamson, the M.V. Harley Riders, Polly Brown, Melinda Loberg, Denys and Marilyn Wortman. Emily Bramhall, Edo Potter, Greg Orcutt, Margot Weston, John Early, Patricia Bergeron, Armen and Vickie Hanjian, Jean Lewellyn, Chris Porterfield, Susie Wallo, Brian Athearn, Paddy Moore, Richard Leonard, and Michael Colaneri.

Nominations can be emailed to vineyardvillage@gmail.com or sent to Spirit of the Vineyard, c/o Susie Wallo, P.O. Box 488, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557. Nominations for this year’s award will close on May 13.