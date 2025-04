Join Kris for a walk around town. Walkers will start at the Oak Bluffs Library’s Pacific Avenue entrance at 8:30 am to stretch and mingle. The walk is between 2.5 and 4 miles, and will take about 60 to 90 minutes. The ground is mainly flat, but it can be uneven in sections. If bad weather, call 508-693-9433 at 8 am for potential cancellation information. Wednesdays in May from 8:30 to 10 am.