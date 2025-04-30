West Tisbury man sentenced to two years in car break-in spree

The Island man charged in December with a series of car break-ins across the Island was sentenced to two years in a county house of corrections after pleading guilty to all 18 of his indictments at a Dukes County Superior Court hearing in Edgartown on Tuesday.

Eric Juna Johnson, 25, from West Tisbury, who initially pleaded not guilty to all charges, changed his plea in court on Tuesday to guilty, admitting to one count of larceny from a building, four counts of larceny greater than $1,200, seven charges for larceny under $1,200, and six counts of breaking and entering to commit a misdemeanor.

Police reported that Johnson stole an e-bike and scooter, broke into multiple basements, stole a ring that he pawned in Rhode Island, and broke into vehicles across the Island, taking wallets and cash.

Judge Raffi Yessayan subsequently accepted a plea deal agreed upon by defense attorney Cass Lusken and Assistant District Attorney John Wheatley before sentencing Johnson to two years, with a restitution hearing scheduled for a later date.

In court, Lusken made a statement on behalf of Johnson, describing Johnson’s challenging upbringing as a foster child. He said that Johnson was thrust into adulthood without support. Lusken also highlighted Johnson’s efforts towards rehabilitation, including completing a culinary program in the Dukes County House of Corrections.

The culinary institute he worked for said it would be willing to take Johnson after he served his sentence.

Since being arrested at the end of November last year, Johnson has been held at the Dukes County House of Corrections without bail.