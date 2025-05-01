Vineyard tennis teams undefeated, ranked number 1

1 of 3

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School boys and girls tennis teams are both on heaters. The two are both undefeated about midway through the spring season, both ranked number 1 in Massachusetts in their division.

But it was the girls team that was shining on Wednesday as they took down Falmouth under a hot sun. The girls team won in a hard fought match 3-2.

“We are always competitive with Falmouth,” said Head Coach Bill Rigali during the match. “They are always well coached and it’s going to be close, win or lose.”

At the Fennessy Courts Wednesday, Vineyard senior Ellie Pennington won against Falmouth’s Victoria Chbash, 7-5, 6-3, sophomore Laina Dubin fell in a hard fought match to Maia Ledwell 4-6, 6-0, and Freshman Charlotte Marshard lost a close one to Falmouth’s Geneviere Maranchie 4-6, 3-6.

But it was on the doubles court that secured the win for the Vinearyd. Sophomores Leah Thomson and Zoe Treitman won their match against Falmouth’s Alexis Christian and Phoebe Hodgson 6-2, 6-2, and Senior Ella Moran and sophomore Tessa Schulz took victory over Falmouth’s Kirkland O’leary and Liliana Pariseae.

“We have a more experienced lineup this year,” said coach Rigali. “We want to keep improving , have fun, and take care of each other. All the other stuff like wins and losses and where you go in the playoffs will take care of itself when we take those smaller steps.”

“The Island has a great tennis community and we want to uphold that and show we appreciate the support we get from the Island,” added Rigali.

The recent release of MIAA girls and boys tennis power rankings placed both the Vineyard tennis teams as number one in division two. The girls are 6-0 and the boys are 7-0 through the half way point.

The Vineyard girls tennis team’s next matchup is against Monomoy on Friday, May 2, at Monomoy High School, and the boys will face-off against Monomoy at home on Friday, on the high school’s Fennessy Courts.