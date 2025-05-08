No dogs allowed: Chilmark passes new town hall pet policy 

Dogs, cats, parrots and any pet in between will not be allowed in the Chilmark Town Hall building after June 1st following an animated policy discussion at the Select Board meeting on Tuesday.

While many municipal employees are known for their canine counterpart joining them at work, the policy has been updated to reflect the possibility of visitors’ allergies and fears. The building is full of self proclaimed dog lovers, but selectboard chair Marie Larsen said she has to acknowledge that’s not the case for everyone.

“I love animals, I love dogs, but people are allergic. People are scared,” Larsen said following the select board meeting. “It’s just not fair for townspeople to go into a public place … and all of a sudden be confronted with a dog.”

According to Larsen, there are three dogs that consistently go with their owners to the town hall, and two that occasionally swing by. She said five dogs is too many to skirt by without a policy, and with decisions like this, it’s all or none.

Adam Petkus, the building inspector for the town, spoke out in opposition of the new policy on Tuesday evening. He said he brings his ten-year-old dog to work to lift the spirits of those in the building, and that his dog would be devastated staying home. He said people go into his office specifically to say hello to his dog, and losing that would be a detriment to the people who work in the building.

Newly elected select board member Matthew Poole said the new policy is a tough call, but it’s the right thing to do. A public town building is meant to be a safe space for everyone, and in reality, some Island residents may not want to be around animals of any kind.

He said if someone was going to a business to get a service, saw dogs, and decided they wanted to go somewhere else, they usually could. But when there’s one municipal public building in question, the conversation changes.

“You can’t go to another [Chilmark] town hall,” he said.

Respecting the possible pet boundaries Island residents may have is a priority for the select board, even if it means a previously slack allowance of animals can no longer continue.