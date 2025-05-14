Thank you for the peace and quiet

To the Editor:

Sunday, May 11, was a beautiful day in West Tisbury — a great day to be outside. A perfect day to take walks with the dog, work in the garden, or just sit in an Adirondack chair or whatever.

There are, of course, many beautiful days to be outside in West Tisbury this time of year. But what was markedly different about that Sunday was that I could hear the birds, the light rustling of the newly budding leaves on the trees as they danced in the wind, and talk to my girlfriend without having to shout over the din of leaf blowers both far and near. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the people of West Tisbury for giving me, and everyone in town, the “gift” of what is now a normal, peaceful, and quiet Sunday.

Don Keller

Vineyard Haven