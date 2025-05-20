Real Estate Transactions: May 12 – 16, 2025

Chilmark

May 12, Sarah Kuh, Joanna Kuh, Elizabeth Kuh, and Daniel Kuh sold 7 Loon Lane to Willa Small Kuh for $670,160.

Edgartown

May 12, Manuel R. Jardin sold 68 Sixth St. North to Deborah A. Hills for $275,000.

May 14, Division St. Properties LLC sold 69 Division Road to Ricoto LLC for $4,762,500.

May 15, Lisa A. Poore sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 411 Week 35 to Paul Cucchiaro for $17,000.

May 15, Lisa A. Poore sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 511 Week 37 to Jeffrey Hoffman and Deborah Hoffman for $9,000.

May 15, Arthur N. Dakin and Suzanne A. Dakin sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 415 Week 22 to Patrick Murray and Nicolas Murray for $5.

May 15, Karen J. Parker and Cheryl P. Petras, formerly known as Cheryl Milligan, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 308 Week 23 to Darrell L. Brown and Metzie D. Brown for $2,000.

May 16, Alan R. Miller sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 409 Week 35 to Kenneth MacIsaac and Annmarie MacIsaac, trustees of MacIsaac Family Trust, for $8,500.

Oak Bluffs

May 15, Alice M. Fernandes and Laura J. Thomas transferred 17 Wilberforce Way to Laura Jean Thomas and Albert Michael Thomas, trustees of Laura Jean Thomas Living Trust and Albert Michael Thomas Living Trust, for $1.

West Tisbury

May 14, GKR Realty LLC sold 137 Charles Neck Way to Michael C. Noe for $1,850,000.