Honoring the Vineyard’s fallen

Dozens of Islanders marched with veterans and members of the armed services in Monday’s annual Memorial Day Parade, which kicked off at the American Legion Post 257 in Vineyard Haven and traveled to the nearby Oak Grove Cemetery.

The stormy weather from the end of last week broke and a beaming sun came to greet attendees. Tisbury select board chair Christina Colarusso read a proclamation from the governor’s office and veteran David Berube spoke near the entrance to the Avenue of Flags. Earlier Monday morning, American Legion colleagues had set up some 450 flags as part of an annual tradition.

Veterans involved in the planning say that they were appreciative of the community showing up and supporting veterans and those that have died.

Bob Tankard, the Islands veterans outreach coordinator, said that it feels like the community is starting to appreciate the service of veterans more and more, particularly Vietnam War veterans.

“I’m beginning to see more and more people coming out and respecting our veterans,” Tankard told The Times. “Especially those who served in Vietnam, who didn’t get that respect when they came home, they are starting to feel good about themselves. The community has really stepped up.”

Aside from marching veterans, part of Monday’s procession through Vineyard Haven included law enforcement and fire personnel from all Island towns, Girl and Boy Scouts, the Women’s Auxiliary of Martha’s Vineyard, U.S. Coast Guard personnel, town officials, and the Duke’s County Sheriff’s office.