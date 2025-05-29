Five Vineyard sports teams earn playoff spots

1 of 3

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s spring sports had successful seasons, with at least five programs poised to make a run for state championships.

On the lacrosse field, both the boys and the girls teams qualified for the state tournament. The girls lacrosse team is scheduled to face off in the first round against the Groton-Dunstable Regional High School Crusaders, in Groton Thursday at 4 pm. The boys lacrosse team will take on Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School on Island at the high school’s lacrosse field on Friday at 4:30 pm.

For the boys and girls tennis teams, who both finished as champions of the Atlantic Cape Cod League, both will open up their postseason run at home at the Fennessy Courts. The boys are set to take on the Gloucester High School Fisherman on Friday at 3 pm and the girls, also scheduled to be on Fennessy Courts, will take on the Seekonk High School Warriors on Saturday at 10 am.

Last but not least, the Vineyard baseball team turned on the jets in the second half of the season to secure a spot in the state tournament. The baseball team is scheduled to duke it out with the Ashland High School Clockers in Ashland at 3:30 pm on Friday.