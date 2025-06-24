Vineyard man arrested for violating conditions of release

Macaleer Schilcher, a 40-year-old Island man who was indicted by a grand jury on four counts of rape in December of 2024, was arrested for violating a condition of his release at the courthouse on Wednesday last week.

According to an Edgartown police report, the court room was mostly empty for a hearing when Schilcher entered and sat directly behind a victim he was court-ordered to stay at least 100-yards away from.

According to the report, victim-witness advocate Stephanie Andrade observed the incident and said that Schilcher walked into the courtroom and had plenty of options for seating away from the victim. She said she observed Schilcher look at the victim and family before sitting behind them; she then requested that court officers have Schilcher remove himself from the victims’ vicinity.

Based on the information in the police report, later on Wednesday, Schilcher was subsequently arrested by Edgartown officers while working on a shed. According to reports, Schilcher argued that the courtroom is small, but he was overall cooperative and compliant when arrested.

Schilcher’s defense attorney Robb Moriarty said this is a textbook case of an accidental violation.

According to court reports, Schilcher was to be held overnight at the Dukes County House of Corrections.