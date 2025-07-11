GE Vernova settles with Nantucket for $10 million

One year ago on Sunday, a 351-foot turbine blade at the Vineyard Wind offshore wind site fractured, spilling debris into local waters and disrupting the project for months, casting new uncertainty and even local environmental concerns over the industry.

Today, the town of Nantucket announced that GE Vernova, manufacturer of the Haliade-X blades used on the Vineyard Wind 1 project, settled with the town for $10.5 million. The money is to compensate for the economic losses suffered by the island and local businesses resulting from the turbine blade failure on July 13 of last year.

The project, 15 miles south of the Island, was suspended from construction after the incident by order of the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. Investigation by GE Vernova found a manufacturing flaw at it’s blade facility in Quebec. Other blades from that facility were subsequently removed from the site, and blade installation didn’t resume until December.

As part of the agreement, the town will establish a Community Claims Fund to be carried out by an independent third-party administrator, according to a statement from the town. Local businesses can submit claims of economic harm, such as clean-up costs and lost rental profits due to the blade failure. Participants waive their right to sue the manufacturer and Vineyard Wind if they accept compensation.

“Offshore wind may bring benefits, but it also carries risks—to ocean health, to historic landscapes, and to the economies of coastal communities like Nantucket, known worldwide as an environmental and cultural treasure,” Nantucket select board member Brooke Mohr said in a statement.

“Federal law limits localities’ influence in the design and approval of offshore wind projects, but communities have rights when it comes to the safe operations of the farms,” Greg Werkheiser of Cultural Heritage Partners, the legal counsel for the town, said in the statement.

Vineyard Wind is not a signatory on the settlement. “The Town of Nantucket commends GEV for its leadership in reaching this agreement,” the town said Friday. “By contrast, the Town has found Vineyard Wind wanting in terms of its leadership, accountability, transparency, and stewardship in the aftermath of the blade failure and determined that it would not accept Vineyard Wind as a signatory to the settlement.”

A minimal amount of debris from the fractured blade landed on Martha’s Vineyard and even parts of the Cape during the incident last summer, but the majority of the debris washed up on Nantucket beaches, forcing closures. The Nantucket select board had threatened legal action against the offshore wind company following the fracture.