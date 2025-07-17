Guidance counselor likely to become MVRHS interim principal 

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School will likely have a current guidance counselor act as an interim principal for at least a year.

The regional school committee is expected to finalize the appointment of Sean Mulvey to the interim position during a meeting tonight.

Mulvey brings over a decade of experience in leadership within Vineyard schools. He was assistant principal in the West Tisbury School and the Tisbury School before becoming a guidance counselor at the high school.

“Sean is definitely willing and more than just willing, he’s enthusiastic to take on this role,” superintendent Riche Smith said at a school committee meeting on Monday evening.

The appointment of Mulvey comes on the heels of former principal Sara Dingledy announcing that she would take a position in the central office of Vineyard schools and step down as principal earlier this year. Smith told the school committee Monday that he will have Dingledy work with Mulvey over the summer to bring him up to speed. While they have agreed to a year, Smith said that Mulvey could stay beyond that.

“I want to treat Sean as the principal of the high school and I want to see the community see Sean as the principal of the high school,” Smith said.

Prior to the Island, Mulvey worked as the director of academics and director of the guidance department at a private college prep school in Colorado.

The school committee did not officially vote the appointment through on Monday because the agenda item was added too late.