High School to look for new principal 

In a school committee meeting on Thursday, it was announced that Sara Dingledy, Martha’s Vineyard Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) principal for the past nine years, will be stepping down from that position into an Island-wide coordinator role.

Dingledy’s new role, the first of its kind in the district — called the curriculum, instruction and operations coordinator — was created by the all-Island school committee as a way to improve management across the local public schools. The focus, according to Superintendent Richie Smith, is to help students who are moving from grade-to-grade, specifically jumping between elementary to middle school and middle to high school.

The job was posted online on May 5th, and seven prospective individuals applied, all off Island aside from Dingeldy. After an interview with Smith, he appointed her and started preparing for the transition.

“I believe Sara will bring a keen understanding of curriculum, instruction and assessment, and data-focused analytical skills,” Smith said at Thursday’s school committee meeting. “And [will] also be a support to Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools assistant superintendent Megan Farrell, in identifying operational efficiencies and improvements that are key for, I believe, our instructional success moving forward.”

Dingledy will be continuing as the principal of MVRHS while they search for a suitable replacement to ensure that the change is smooth for students and faculty.

The search for a new principal is expected to start right away, with the school committee and Smith conducting interviews with prospective applicants shortly. Smith said they’ll first look to current administrators in order to find the best suited to fill the role.

“We won’t make the move unless we find somebody who will really support the school well,” Smith said. “Sara won’t leave until we find a more than adequate … person to take on the leadership role there.”

Smith said he will be sure Dingledy is supported during the interim period to make sure faculty and students continue to follow her guidance.

“I am hoping and I’m confident that we’re not going to have Sara in a ‘lame duck’ situation,” Smith said, referring to the phenomenon when a principal is at the end of their tenure, and is not given the same respect and authority as someone who is continuing in that role.

“Sara has been in the most challenging job,” Smith said in the Zoom meeting. He clarified that her front-facing position opened up a lot of inevitable difficulty. His job as superintendent is tough, he said, but hers may be the toughest.

“I’m super happy with the leadership in our schools,” Smith continued. “So I’m not going to settle on somebody in this high school position, I assure you.”

The role Dingledy will transition to over the course of the next year will be a coordinator position. She’ll mostly be working with primary age students.

Dingledy could not be immediately reached.