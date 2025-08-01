Oak Bluffs library book sale

To the Editor:

On July 17, 18, and 19, the Library Friends of Oak Bluffs welcomed our neighbors of all ages to the library and town hall for our annual summer book sale. Thanks to our year-round community and the success of this year’s sale, the Library Friends can help fund the programs, services, and collections of the Oak Bluffs Public Library.

Sincere appreciation to Library Friends volunteer El Edwards for leading the book organization effort throughout the year, along with her team of Barbara McKelvey, Carol Goldstein, and Laurie Howick.

Huge thanks to all of our hard-working book sale volunteers: Heather Boyle, Sharon Burbidge, Alison Cohen, Jackie Dawley, Patt Dodds, El Edwards, Carol Goldstein, Emily Harris, Laurie Howick, Don Kaufman, Kris Kiehn, Betsy Marshall, Barb McKelvey, Marilyn Miller, Muriel O’Rourke, Diane Reed, Becky Rivera, Pat Steward, Sarah Tauer, Marney Toole, Lynn Van Auken, Mia Ventola, and Ron Zentner. Thanks also to our teen volunteers: Georgia Deroche, Stella Glickman, Dylan Hitchen, Tenzin Mipham, and Nora Motahari. Many thanks to the town of Oak Bluffs, especially Town Administrator Deb Potter and Executive Assistant Debra Alley for allowing us to transform the Select Board Meeting Hall into a popular three-day bookshop. Thanks as well to Rose Cogliano at the Oak Bluffs Council on Aging for providing tables, and to Lt. Col. Kayla Pachico at the Sheriff’s Department for transporting the tables.

The Library Friends extend our gratitude to Library Director Allyson Malik and the fantastic OBPL staff for their assistance and support all year long: Mary Jane Aldrich-Moodie, Edil Babarosa, Jonathan Burke, Marco Daniels, Anna Marie D’Addarie, Michelle Lynch, and Shivonne Schofield.

And, of course, we greatly appreciate our community who generously gave their cherished books to our annual sale, and those who came out to the sale, purchasing books for children and adult readers. To all who helped make the 2025 book sale a success –– we could not do it without you! See you in July 2026.

Patt Dodds, clerk

Library Friends of Oak Bluffs