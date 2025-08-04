Canadian wildfires impacting air quality 

State officials issued an air-quality advisory on Monday warning of poor air quality because of smoke from Canadian wildfires.

A release from Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection reports that air quality across the state is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including people with heart or lung disease such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors. People with either lung disease or heart disease are at greater risk. The advisory is in effect until midnight Monday

MassDEP advises people in sensitive groups to reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, do less intense activities, follow asthma action plans, and keep quick relief medicine handy. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.