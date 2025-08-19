Rebecca Haag named hospital board chair

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and Windermere Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Board of Trustees recently elected Rebecca L. Haag as the new chair, and Robert M. Greenglass was brought on as a trustee following a recent board meeting.

Haag, who served as executive director of Island Grown Initiative (IGI) from 2016 to 2024, was elected last week. She has served on the hospital’s board of trustees since 2021 and also served as the executive director on the AIDS Action Committee of Boston.

Haag succeeds Dr. Michael R. Jaff, who hospital officials say led the board during a time of clinical expansion and the establishment of the hospital’s workforce housing campaign.

“Dr. Jaff was a tremendous mentor and has become a great friend,” said hospital President Denise Shepici is quoted in a press release announcing the board changes. “He leaves big shoes to fill, but I have no doubt that Rebecca will leave her own mark.”

For Haag, she is leaning on her work with nonprofits to help in her new leadership role.

“I am a social justice advocate and believe in community-based solutions tailored to the needs of local populations,” Haag said. “But I also think it’s important that nonprofit entities have a strong business model and the financial health necessary to reinvest for growth and innovation.”

Haag and her wife, Mary Breslauer, have lived in Chilmark for 33 years and ever since have worked with many local nonprofits.

Haag praised the hospital’s progress under the leadership of Shepici and in partnership with Mass General Brigham.

“Thanks to the hospital leadership and our ongoing relationship with MGB, the quality of care provided is much improved,” she is quoted.“We now have over 40 specialty care offerings which allow Islanders to stay home for infusion therapy, dialysis, imaging and certain surgeries.”

Haag emphasised a focus on maintaining and improving infrastructure to meet the Island’s evolving needs for clinical services.

She will be serving alongside Vice Chair Dr. Valerie Stone, Treasurer Peter Nessen, and Secretary John Denson, all of whom are full-time or part-time Island residents.

The newest board member, Greenglass, is the founder of Waterline Ventures and serves on several healthcare boards.

“Martha’s Vineyard Hospital is the heart of this Island,” Greenglass said. “I’m proud to support the incredible team as they continue to grow and expand MVH’s impact.”

Schepici expressed enthusiasm for the board’s new leadership.

“I’m delighted to be working with Rebecca, Robbie, and the entire board as we navigate the future of the hospital; fulfill our vision to transition from Windermere to Navigator Homes; and with support of MGB, to provide the highest level of care possible to our community,” said Shepici.