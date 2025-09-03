Mrs.Stern at the MV Playhouse

The Martha's Vineyard Times
Valerie Terranova

Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse, in association with Luna Stage, presents  Jenny Lyn Bader’s Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library.

  

On September 5, Jenny Lyn Bader’s Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library, directed by Ari Laura Kreith, is coming to the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse for a limited engagement starring the complete New York cast. The cast includes Ella Dershowitz, Drew Hirshfield and Brett Temple. The design team includes Lortel and Obie Award winner Lauren Helpern (Set) and Deborah  Caney (Costumes). The Running time is 90 minutes.

 

Play synopsis: Berlin, 1933. With martial law in effect, political activism has become a capital crime. The  Gestapo has arrested a graduate student suspected of conducting illegal research. She  undergoes intense questioning, and the arrival of a lawyer sent to defend her only complicates  matters. But the encounter takes surprising turns as an earnest young officer must interrogate  the iconic political thinker Hannah Arendt—a woman in possession of untold wit, charm, and  ideas. Inspired by real events, this fantastical drama delves into the life and mind of one of  history’s deepest thinkers.

 

Performances begin with a preview on September 5, opening night is September 6. The show continues Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7 pm through September 27. Tickets are $45, $55, and $65. Members receive  a 15% discount on select performances. Advance tickets are available on  mvplayhouse.org/theater/box-office, by calling the box office at 508-696-6300, or by visiting in person at 24 Church Street, Vineyard Haven, during regular business hours. 

