Mrs.Stern at the MV Playhouse

Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse, in association with Luna Stage, presents Jenny Lyn Bader’s Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library.

On September 5, Jenny Lyn Bader’s Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library, directed by Ari Laura Kreith, is coming to the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse for a limited engagement starring the complete New York cast. The cast includes Ella Dershowitz, Drew Hirshfield and Brett Temple. The design team includes Lortel and Obie Award winner Lauren Helpern (Set) and Deborah Caney (Costumes). The Running time is 90 minutes.

Play synopsis: Berlin, 1933. With martial law in effect, political activism has become a capital crime. The Gestapo has arrested a graduate student suspected of conducting illegal research. She undergoes intense questioning, and the arrival of a lawyer sent to defend her only complicates matters. But the encounter takes surprising turns as an earnest young officer must interrogate the iconic political thinker Hannah Arendt—a woman in possession of untold wit, charm, and ideas. Inspired by real events, this fantastical drama delves into the life and mind of one of history’s deepest thinkers.

Performances begin with a preview on September 5, opening night is September 6. The show continues Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7 pm through September 27. Tickets are $45, $55, and $65. Members receive a 15% discount on select performances. Advance tickets are available on mvplayhouse.org/theater/box-office, by calling the box office at 508-696-6300, or by visiting in person at 24 Church Street, Vineyard Haven, during regular business hours.