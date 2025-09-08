Housing bank advocates gear up for legislation push

The effort to pass key legislation that would help the Island raise funding for affordable housing is ramping up, with legislators, nonprofits, and town boards writing letters in support of new bills prior to a hearing tomorrow morning.

Legislation to support a real estate transfer fee would allow the Island to create a Housing Bank, which would operate similarly to the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank but would be geared toward raising money for affordable housing.

“There’s a mounting understanding of the extent of the housing crisis that we face, not only on the Islands and Cape Cod, but all over Massachusetts,” Cape and Island’s Senator Julian Cyr said in an interview with the Times. “[Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket] have been extraordinarily persistent in their advocacy and we need to keep that up until we get it done.”

The Island — as well as Nantucket, Provincetown and other Cape towns — have pushed for the legislation for years, but have yet to get it passed. But advocates are hopeful that this session could be the final push.

Currently, three separate bills in the Senate and House contain language about the transfer fee. They were introduced by Senator Cyr and Cape and Island’s Representative Thomas Moakley this year, and two are being heard in a hearing Tuesday before the Joint Committee on Revenue at 9:30. Of the two tomorrow, one was filed by Cyr, and the other is a joint bill by Cyr and Moakley that would give municipalities on the Cape and Islands the option to create a housing bank.

The local nonprofit The Coalition to Create the MV Housing Bank has been working on passing this legislation for half a decade. Their co-chair, Julie Fay, said they are looking forward to another opportunity to bring housing needs to the forefront of the conversation locally, and state-wide. They’ve seen a notable increase in the year-round population and home price, and a decrease in housing unit availability, and the group hopes to bridge that widening gap.

“Our group — we’ve been at it for five years — but we have no intention of giving up. This is a problem that needs to be solved on the Island,” Fay said in an interview with the Times. “People within the community continue to support. We encourage people to be as active as they were in the past with supporting this bill, and as supportive as they were in the past. It’s an Island effort.”

Town planning, select and affordable housing boards have submitted letters of support separately — and have until the end of September to do so. Harbor Homes, the only local nonprofit that assists the unhoused, the Dukes County Commissioners, and state representatives also sent letters of support for the bills.

The Coalition is also asking residents and others to submit written testimony and attend Tuesday’s hearing.

The possible Housing Bank formation is an effort to fund more year-round, affordable, and work-force housing, and includes a transfer fee that will be added to real estate transactions that exceed $1 million of 0.5 percent to 2 percent of the sale. The first million dollars of the sale are exempt, and the fee would be paid by the purchaser.

Fay and another member of the Coalition to Create the MV Housing Bank, Morgan Hodgson, said one of their goals is to repurpose existing dwellings to put a focus on sustainability and environmental solutions, as well as develop new affordable housing projects. They said the support from Senator Cyr and Representative Moakley has been instrumental in getting these bills on the table.

The legislative session starts at 9:30 am on Tuesday, September 9th, where the bills are being heard and voted on by the Revenue Committee at one of the largest hearing rooms at the State House. While the hearing is not the largest step for the bills, it is the first in a long series of hearings and meetings to do with the possible formation of the Housing Bank — a process that will culminate on July 31st of next year at the end of the legislative session.

“[These] bills are carefully crafted to protect everyday homeowners and to place the responsibility for addressing the housing crisis on higher-value real estate activity, which contributes most significantly to escalating housing costs,” Moakley said in a letter of support for the bill. “Housing is the foundation of healthy, resilient communities. Without it, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket risk losing the workforce, families, and civic vitality that sustain them. Passage of these bills will provide both islands with the means to protect their futures and ensure that residents of all incomes can continue to live and work in the communities they support.”