A beautiful reminder of impermanence

This past weekend was the culmination of the Gaden Shartse Monastery Sacred Arts of Tibet tour at Slough Farm. Several Tibetan monks from the Gaden Shartse Monastic University in southern India visited the Island for the week, where they meticulously constructed a Menla Medicine Buddha Sand Mandala, interacted with Islanders, and blessed the community. Local resident Rachel Elion Baird had invited them to come and bless the Island, and talk about the importance of kindness, compassion, and being present.

The Medicine Buddha Sand Mandala is a powerful symbol of healing, compassion, and purification.The intention is to relieve all sentient beings from suffering, purify negative energies, and bring a blessing of peace, harmony, and good health.

On Saturday, Sept. 20, I joined a large crowd to see the stunning finished mandala, which was housed in the Slough Farm horse-barn classroom.

The Gaden Shartse website explains, “Menla is the embodiment of the power of healing of all the Buddhas. While most of us are used to taking some form of medication on a daily basis, whether that be in the form of prescription drugs, vitamins, or herbal concoctions, rarely do we find that we feel any better. As has been confirmed by both Western and Eastern scientific research, strength of the mind and will has a major role in the process of healing. The Medicine Buddha empowerment is meant to establish a special connection between the participant and the deity. Once this relationship has been developed and strengthened through the empowerment, the participant will become more open to receiving the benefits of the healing powers of all the Buddhas.”

It was an intriguing and moving ceremony. Monk Geshe Phuntsho spoke a bit about the five delusions we carry: ignorance (lack of discernment), attachment (desire or greed), aversion (anger or hatred), pride (conceit or arrogance), and jealousy (envy). He also expressed the importance of setting intentions and considering how we can be of service to others, and how important it is to be present.

“Don’t procrastinate,” Geshe Phuntsho said. “Every moment of our life is like two beats. We worry about the history of our past and the mystery of our future. We never live in the present.” He then went on to express that if we add up the years we spend sleeping, worrying, or standing in front of the mirror combing our hair (delivered with a big smile), we will, in essence, miss our lives — all that is happening now.

After Geshe Phuntsho spoke, the monks consecrated and activated the mandala spiritually through prayer and chant. They then demonstrated the concept of impermanence of the physical by wiping away the image and dissolving the physical mandala. Those present were given a small bag of the blessed sand to use for their own healing and for the healing of their community. We were also invited to take a marigold, which in Tibetan Buddhism symbolizes the beauty of the present moment and the nature of life — similar to how a flower blooms, fades, then perishes. We then walked to the ocean together.

On the beach, the monks chanted, and then invited us to release the marigolds and sand, if we wished, into the ocean to bless and heal it. Watching people release these was incredibly touching. Some had their eyes closed, some looked pensive, some were laughing and joyful, some tossed their marigold petals with determination, others gently laid the flower on the waves. Though I know this, I sometimes need a nudge (or a slap) to remind me that each person is struggling with something. Experiencing this ceremony was a powerful reminder to be kind, present, and of service to others.

“The most amazing part for me,” Elion Baird said, “was the gathering of all of us walking to the beach in this beautiful place with the light in the ocean and the land, and casting the sand and petals of marigolds into the sea with all of our heartfelt thoughts to share this with the world, to spread all the blessings we received. It was a moment in time that seemed to open up, and I felt a connection with everyone and everything, felt and still feel deep gratitude for this place we get to call home and the people that gather together here on this sacred Island. Thank you, Noepe.”

Islander Jonah Maidoff, who was standing near me on the beach, said, “I feel very calm, just being present in this moment of peace. I appreciate that. It is much needed right now.”

The purpose of the Gaden Shartse Cultural Foundation, the monastic tours, and the funds raised is to support Gaden Shartse Monastic University. To learn more, visit sacredartsoftibettour.org.