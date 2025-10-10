Harbor View wins superior court favor

A Duke’s County Superior Court judge has ruled in favor of the town of Edgartown and the Harbor View Hotel in a lawsuit that has been in the works for over half a decade.

Based on superior court judge Raffi N. Yessayan’s ruling on Wednesday, the Harborview Hotel is allowed to continue operating its new pool bar despite concerns from residents living in the area.

Judge Yessayan approved a decision made by the Edgartown Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) in 2019 that allowed the hotel to construct the pool bar despite complaints from abutting residents regarding excessive noise, the pool bar being constructed and operating outside its original permitted area, and for a lack of notification of a hearing that approved the construction.

“We are very happy and gratified by the court’s decision in the case,” said Rod Jané, Vice President of development for Upland Capital Corporation, owners of the Harbor View Hotel. “I believe the court’s decision was the right decision. It reinforces that the hotel has worked hard to do things in the right way and equally, so that the town’s boards and employees have been very professional and transparent in how they have handled all the projects at the Harbor View Hotel.”

Plaintiffs Lybnna Allegaert, Mark Dalton, Hume Steyer, Joseph Smit, Geoff Caraboolad, and Richard Zannino initiated litigation after the zoning board granted a special permit in May of 2019.

Plaintiffs claimed the town of Edgartown failed to properly notify residents of the ZBA’s hearing that approved construction of the new pool bar’s location, which they argued denied them the opportunity to voice concerns. The plaintiffs requested that the 2019 special permit granting the new pool bar be sent back to the ZBA for a new hearing where all parties can be heard.

But the defendants claimed the ZBA did mail notices to plaintiffs and others on a list of abutters and that the plaintiffs failed to carry their burden of proving the notices were not mailed; they also argued that they were acting within their original, 1992 permit.

The superior court ruled on Wednesday that the ZBA met requirements for notifying residents and plaintiffs were not wronged in the notification process. The court also ruled that the pool bar was within the requirements of a special permit from 1992 that allowed food and drinks to be served in the area.