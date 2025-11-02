Nissan erupts into flames in school parking lot

No injuries were reported after firefighters extinguished a blaze that fully engulfed a Nissan Sentra in the parking lot of a local elementary school.

Fire, police and EMS personnel were called to the West Tisbury School at about 11:00 on Sunday morning regarding a small car that had caught fire for unknown reasons. Within minutes of them being on scene, the fire was “fully involved,” but was “knocked down quickly,” according to West Tisbury Fire Chief Greg Pachico.

There were no events at the school, but there were individuals playing soccer on a field next to the parking lot. The players, all adults, were interviewed by police. But the chief said the owner of the car was nowhere to be found, and they’re still unsure of who the vehicle belongs to.

Police diverted traffic for a short period of time while the fire was put out and there were reportedly no students on the premises.

“Crews did a great job,” Pachico said to the Times. “Fire personnel were on scene very quickly as members were still at the stations following our radio check held every Sunday.”

The Nissan was extinguished and removed in a little over an hour. 2,000 gallons of water were used to put out the flames. There were no reported injuries. The event is under investigation.