SSA reps hosting informational public meeting

The Island representatives to the Steamship Authority board and Port Council will hold an information session at the Tisbury Emergency Services EMT building for the public on Thursday, Nov. 6 at 6:30 pm.

Island board representative Jim Malkin along with port council reps. John Cahill and Joe Sollitto will host an open discussion with the public. Parking is at the lower level behind the facility.

The informational session comes as the Steamship is looking to hire a new general manager, with finalists likely announced this month.