Honoring the Island’s bravest

Men and women in military garb from all ends of the Island marched through a frigid Oak Bluffs in cadence with flags held high this afternoon, honoring and displaying the indomitable spirit of veterans in the annual Veterans Day parade.

Island veterans, active military, and families of veterans marched from Nancy’s along the Oak Bluffs Harbor for the annual parade and ceremony that culminated at Ocean Park where longtime veterans, veteran service workers, and Massachusetts government officials spoke, thanking all active and former military for their service to the country.

Among those in procession were Korean, Vietnam, and Gulf War veterans, alongside U.S. Coast Guard, Dukes County Sheriff’s deputies, U.S. Navy members, Oak Bluffs fire and police officials, and the Island’s Cub and Boy Scouts, all of which proudly bore flags and braved the near freezing weather to honor Island veterans.

After the parade marched to Ocean Park, the ceremony began. The park features a veterans memorial stone listing the names of 50 Oak Bluffs men who served in the First World War and 68 bricks around it with the names of loved ones who never made it home over the years.

George Pimentel, who served in the U.S. Army for almost seven years as a captain and airborne ranger and is now the director of veterans services for Dukes County, spoke first, welcoming veterans and all supporters. He spoke to the importance of supporting returning soldiers.

“The important part of the veterans community is our surviving spouses. They are the backbone of a veteran. We can’t forget our surviving spouses and family members when our veterans pass,” said Pimentel. “It was on this beautiful day when the sun finally came out, let’s remember our veterans how we want to and always wish them godspeed.”

Reverend Stephen Harding spoke next, leading the ceremony in a prayer for all veterans.

“Almighty God, we give you thanks for our veterans. We thank you for their willingness to serve our country and to put its needs above their own. We thank you for their service and for their faithful and honorable execution of their duties,” said Harding. “We ask, Lord, that you be with those families whose members did not return. We ask that your presence may console them, above all on this day, as we remember and thank those who have served in our forces. We ask that you continue to watch over and bless those that are serving now/ Thank you for their watchful vigilance and preparedness and for keeping us safe. All this we ask in your name, Amen.”

Representative Thomas Moakley continued the program, reading a proclamation on behalf of the Commonwealth.

“Since the Commonwealth’s earliest days, thousands of men and women have served our country in defense of freedom and liberty, and whereas on November 11, 1918, the Armistice was signed in the forest of Compiègne by the Allied Nations and Germany, ending World War I, ‘The War to End All Wars,’ after four years of conflict,” read Moakley at the podium. “It is appropriate that all Massachusetts citizens remember the bravery of those who served their country so that their dedication and sacrifices serve as a reminder of the cost of our freedom.”

Moakley then presented the proclamation to Navy veteran and chairman of the Oak Bluffs selectboard, Dion Alley.

Jim Bishop, the Island’s new Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) commander closed the ceremony, remembering and honoring fellow veteran Woody Williams who passed away last night, with a moment of silence.

“He was a very good friend of mine and a fellow marine. He passed on last evening, but to his credit, he hung in there for the last Marine Corp birthday,” said Bishop. “God bless him. I hope he’s there in Valhalla.” In Marine Corp lore, Valhalla is a heaven where fallen warriors join an eternal watch of heroes.

One of the Island’s favorite altos, Mary MacDonald, who has been performing anthems on Island for more than 10 years, sang the national anthem, which was followed by a rifle salute and a short playing of “Taps” to conclude the ceremony. The group then marched back toward Oak Bluffs Harbor, and Bishop welcomed all ceremony and parade attendees to attend a gathering at the VFW with hot coffee and food.