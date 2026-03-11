The 26th annual Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival

The film festival will take place March 25 to 29. Circuit Arts, the nonprofit arts organization that presents it, is celebrating the power of cinema with the Island community. This year’s festival film screenings will be held at two venues: the Grange Hall in West Tisbury, and Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse in Vineyard Haven.

The festival’s film lineup includes documentary and narrative features, three programs of short films, including the ever-popular Vineyard Shorts program, and discussions with filmmakers, film subjects, and other special guests. For tickets, visit tmvff.org.