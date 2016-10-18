Affordable housing advocates celebrate 6 Water Street completion

A brief ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday for a six-unit affordable rental complex a stone’s throw from Five Corners in Tisbury.

Four years of planning, meetings and permitting culminated Tuesday afternoon in a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony for 6 Water Street, a six-unit affordable rental complex in downtown Vineyard Haven.

Richard Leonard of West Tisbury, a longtime Island banker and chairman of the Island Housing Trust (IHT) told the assembled gathering, “This is called collaboration.”

Mr. Leonard thanked those involved in the $1.3 million project.

“The staff and the board at IHT has worked very hard to make this happen, but it couldn’t possibly do what we do without collaboration,” he said. “This is businesses, this is voters, this is banks — the Edgartown National Bank, who did the permanent financing here as well as supporting our application at the Federal Home Loan Bank for major grants.”

Mr. Leonard also praised Tisbury for voting to allocate Community Preservation Act (CPA) funds, and thanked the voters of West Tisbury, who voted to spend CPA funds across town lines.

Mr. Leonard also gave kudos to Cronig’s Market owner Steve Bernier, who donated the land to IHT, valued at $700,000, in 2012.

And he remembered the late Jamie Weisman, the original architect on the project. “I wish he was standing here with us today so he could hear us. But I’m sure he’s here, we just don’t recognize him.

Long way home

The apartment complex was erected on the site where a crumbling house stood for many years.

In 2012, Mr. Bernier purchased the house and land at 6 Water Street to thwart plans announced in the spring of 2011 by Stop and Shop Supermarket Co. to expand its Vineyard Haven store.

In May 2012 he donated the property to the Island Housing Trust (IHT), with a deed restricting all or part of its use to affordable housing. The deed also contains a restriction against using the property for anything related to the supermarket business, or for any business that would compete with Cronig’s Market.

The building’s design stemmed from a unique process that involved the Island community. IHT put out a request for design proposals in March 2013, and after consultation with the Tisbury planning board, historic commission and affordable housing committee, selected architect James Weisman of Terrain Associates in Vineyard Haven.

In 2014, the Island Housing Trust (IHT) project was referred to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission for review. The MVC voted unanimously on July 17, 2014, in favor of the project.

The Tisbury zoning board of appeals (ZBA) unanimously approved the project in October 2014.