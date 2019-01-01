Station Menemsha searches for survivors after fishing boat sinks

The Mistress, a 52-foot dragger out of Point Judith, Rhode Island, capsized and sank early New Year’s morning 2.5 miles Southeast of Block Island, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

One fisherman was rescued by the Good Samaritan fishing boat Captain Bligh, but two other fishermen have not been found, Coast Guard Petty Officer Andrew Barresi told The Times. The Coast Guard has deployed several vessels to search for the missing fishermen, Senior Chief Justin Longval, commander of Station Menemsha, said — two from Woods Hole, one from Newport, and a big cutter out of Boston. Additionally, a motor lifeboat crew launched from Station Menemsha at 9 am New Year’s Day, Longval said. While the waters the Mistress sank in are not normally part of Station Menemsha’s coverage area, Longval said the heavy weather certifications many Menemsha Coasties have were deemed essential because of rough seas off Block Island. He expects a second motorlife boat crew to spell the first early in the evening and continue the search into the night.

Barresi said the seas were 10 feet and the winds 30 to 35 knots when the Mistress sent out a mayday at about 1:30 am. The first vessel on scene was the Captain Bligh, he said. Its crew rescued the one fisherman from a life raft and then witnessed the Mistress overturn and sink, he said. Barresi said as of 3 pm, the Captain Bligh remained active in the search for the missing fishermen with the rescued fisherman still aboard helping in the endeavor. Aircraft and surface vessels dispatched to the scene early in the morning had to turn back due to rough water and low visibility, he said. Longval said fog was dense in the morning and made for too low of a ceiling for aircraft to be effective. Both a Jayhawk helicopter and an Ocean Sentry fixed wing aircraft have scoured the vicinity of the sunken vessel since the fog cleared, Barresi said. The identity of the rescued fisherman and the missing fishermen have not been disclosed.