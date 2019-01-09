Edgartown: Second Chance Animal Shelter

The Christmas tree is down. Suddenly the living room seems so much more spacious. I’ve always been one of those people who put off taking the tree down after Christmas, often leaving it to others because it made me so sad. I seem to have come to terms with it as I’ve gotten older. That tree was undecorated and out the door in less than half an hour tonight, I think. The lights are still up out front. They don’t take up any room.

Everyone is invited to the P.A. on Saturday, Jan. 19, at 5 pm for an amazing dinner (including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options) and auction to benefit the Second Chance Animal Shelter of M.V. Along with the meal, you you will have the opportunity to bid on many wonderful items in the silent auction donated by our generous Island businesses and local artists. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Call 508-560-6046 for more details.

Happy birthday wishes go out to Lindsay Medeiros, who celebrated on Jan. 6, Alissa Mattison on Jan. 8, and Becky Beeson on Jan. 11.

It may be winter, but things are still happening at Felix Neck. It is offering presentations about tracking Martha’s Vineyard mammals on Jan. 22 from 3:30 until 4:30 for kindergarteners through third graders, and again on Jan. 23 from 3:30 until 4:30 for fourth through eighth graders, at the West Tisbury library.

There are also two Big Moon Owl Prowls coming up at Felix Neck on Jan. 19 from 6:30 pm until 7:30 pm, and on Friday, April 19, from 7:30 until 8:30 pm. Owls silently fly through our Island woods and fields. Join Felix Neck for a bright moon walkabout to look for, listen to, and learn about these nocturnal birds. Dress comfortably for the weather. $5 for members, $10 for nonmembers.

Not going away for school vacation week? Felix Neck will be offering daily activities between Feb. 26 and March 1 from 9 am until 3 pm. The cost is $65 a day for members and $75 a day for nonmembers. Registration is required.

Don’t forget that there will be a gathering at 3 Poplar Lane in Oak Bluffs on Jan. 12 from 12 pm until 3 pm to learn more about becoming a foster parent. Hear from current foster parents and social workers, who will share their experiences with the foster system. Snacks will be provided, and an RSVP to 508-760-0275 would be appreciated for planning purposes.

The annual Edgartown PTA Pizza/Bingo Night will be Jan. 18 from 5:30 until 7 pm in the cafeteria. This is always a good night for the Edgartown School families to have some fun, eat some food, and catch up with friends.

The quiet of January and winter on M.V. is upon us. The temperatures have gotten colder, and there are rumors of snow in the forecast. May the powers that be give me strength to muddle through the winter doldrums. Time to start using my sunlight lamp with earnest, and take my vitamin D.

Have a great week.