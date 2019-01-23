You can help Coasties in need

The Edgartown Police Department is collecting gift cards for U.S. Coast Guard members who are no longer receiving their pay during the partial government shutdown.

On the department’s Facebook page, Edgartown Police say they are collecting cards of $20 or less for gas, Stop & Shop, Walmart, and CVS. “It is our turn to help them and their families who have no income during the partial government shutdown,” the Facebook post from the Edgartown Police Department states.

Police Chief Bruce McNamee said the initiative was started by Officer Jake Sylvia, who asked the department’s union members to contribute to a fund that had been established on behalf of the Menemsha Station Coasties.

Officer William Bishop, who handles the department’s social media, saw that Cape departments were collecting gift cards, and decided to join that effort, Sylvia said.

“It’s a real team effort,” he said. “The Coast Guard is always there for us whenever duty calls.”

Sylvia said when the department launched its marine unit, Coast Guard members helped training officers on use of the boat, oftentimes showing up during their off hours to help. “It’s a great relationship,” Sylvia said.

Gift cards are being collected at the station through Monday, Jan. 28, according to the Facebook post.

On Thursday night, Jan. 24, from 5 to 7 pm, the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs is offering a free fish fry for any federal employees affected by the shutdown. Coast Guard or TSA employees only need to show a valid federal ID.

Meanwhile, on the mainland, Heroes in Transition, the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, Cape Cod Coffee, and Marshland restaurants have launched Care 4 Our Coasties, a campaign to collect essential items for the Coast Guard members and families affected by the government shutdown.

While there are no collection places on-Island, the items will be distributed to Coasties on Martha’s Vineyard, according to a spokesman for the effort.

Items like paper towels, toilet paper, tissues, laundry detergent, and other household items are being collected. The closest drop-off point to the Island is the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, 238 Worcester Ct., Falmouth.

Heroes in Transition is looking for volunteers to pick up, organize, and assemble care packages. Email Nicole Spencer at contact@heroesintransition.org.