Looking for love on Martha’s Vineyard?

Single? Tired of Tinder and other online matchmaking platforms? The Times is throwing it back a generation or two to give our readers a shot at love with some good ol’ fashioned personal ads. Place a free ad describing yourself and what you’re looking for, and we’ll print it in our classifieds section each week through the end of February. Here’s a few tips and guidelines:

Describe yourself and what you’re seeking. Love? Friendship? Try to do it in 75 words or fewer.

Be nice! No obscenities or vulgarities.

Don’t include your personal contact information in the ad. We’ll assign everyone a code, and send inquiries directly to you. You decide who to respond to.

Do submit your personal information to class@mvtimes.com with your name, phone number, and email so we can reach you.

Deadlines are Monday at noon for the current week’s newspaper.

Join anytime. Opt out anytime. And if you see an ad you like listed in the paper, send the code to class@mvtimes.com, along with your contact information. We’ll handle the rest. And if you do find love, be sure to tell us about it! Good luck!