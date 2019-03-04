What’s happening on Beacon Hill

1 of 15

The legislative forum held by state Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, and state Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, was met with applause from a packed Katharine Cornell Theater Monday evening. The legislative duo spent the day on the Vineyard, first touring Martha’s Vineyard Community Services and then holding an informational session at the Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) before ending their day with a forum in front of the enthusiastic crowd of Islanders.

Fernandes and Cyr frequently visit the Island to hold talks, meet with residents, and Island leaders.

The wide-range of topics covered at the forum included the Steamship Authority, a law to ban moped rentals, outlawing conversion therapy, and the way bills are filed and put into law.

Fernandes and Cyr, who were both re-elected in November, have been active in the state’s 191st General Court. While still early in the session and only recently being assigned to committees, Fernandes has filed more than 20 bills and Cyr, who is also assistant House majority whip, has filed in excess of 70.

Fernandes said his legislation in the House will be focused on environmental stewardship, coastal resiliency, affordable housing, the opioid epidemic and access to care. Cyr is working on similar legislation in the Senate.

Fernandes touched on the home-rule petition to ban the rental of mopeds in Oak Bluffs, telling the crowd that just because a home-rule petition is approved locally does not mean it will be ushered in immediately.

“Over 8,000 pieces of legislation are filed every session. Eight percent are enacted,” Cyr said.

Fernandes said there are two schools of thought when filing legislation. The first is having a bill that is well-written and may get minor tweaks in the committee process before going for a vote. The second is filing bills that get debate and conversation started.

“What kind of makes this job really cool, is that you can file something as an idea and, you know, our job is to debate issues,” Fernandes said.

He used his mandatory voting bill H.653 as an example. The bill aims to remove voter registration deadlines and instead impose a $15 fine on voters who fail to vote. Fernandes said it has gotten the discussion started on the voting process and how to make voter turnout greater.

For people who want to be updated on the progress of bills, Cyr suggested making a profile under the MyLegislature section on the malegislature.gov website. With a profile people can track bills, legislators, and committees.

Many people lauded Fernandes and Cyr for sending a letter to the SSA during the ferry service’s many breakdowns and trip cancellations last year. The letter asked for the SSA to complete a full audit, hire a communications director, and hold public forums in all their districts — all things the SSA has now done.