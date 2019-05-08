West Tisbury Police arrest suspected heroin dealer

West Tisbury Police officers arrested Adam Smilgis, 38, of West Tisbury Tuesday night and charged him with possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug (heroin). Edgartown Police and Massachusetts State Police assisted in the arrest. The arrest came as the result of a search warrant executed for 50 Kaeka Lane in West Tisbury. Police confiscated a “digital scale, packaging material, and 40 miscellaneous pills,” according to a police.

West Tisbury Police Chief Matt Mincone said the pills found during the search were in a plastic bag by themselves, and need to be identified.