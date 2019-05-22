Aquinnah: Fabulous block party

Thank you to the Taylors for a fabulous block party this past weekend. As always it was fun, surprising (you never know who you will see), and filled with cake. As the party was held a little later in the month than usual, there were some people in attendance who don’t always make it. I would tell you whom I saw, but I have a strict no-chatter (in print) policy about this party.

Some important news for the inhabitants of, and travelers to, our town: The town will begin charging people to park in the town on the weekends, starting this weekend. It will begin to charge daily on June 15. The town will start issuing all beach permits at the Town Hall on the weekends from 9 am to 12 pm, beginning this Saturday, May 25. No word yet on when they will switch to a daily schedule. Starting this year, resident parking permits will have a new expiration date of June 15 rather than June 30. Last year’s permit is still good until June 30, as it states. Remember that you can apply for your beach permits via mail. The forms are on the town website; fill them out, send them in, and pick up your permits at the Town Hall (they will not be mailed to you).

At the Aquinnah library the book group will meet to discuss “In Another Time” today, Thursday, May 23, from 3 to 4 pm. Story Time is on Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am. Kids’ Craft is on Saturday starting at 11 am, Kids’ Singing Group is on Tuesdays at 5 pm, and the Afterschool group meets Tuesday at 4 pm.

The Outermost Inn opens this Thursday night; call 508-645-3511 to make your reservation. This summer just the restaurant will be open, as the Taylor family will be making some renovations throughout the property. The Sargent Gallery is also open for the season. Stop by 832 State Rd. from 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday of Memorial Day weekend, and see what cool art Megan has up this year. You can also schedule an appointment by calling 508-645-2776.

The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard will be hosting a reading and discussion with Jen Deaderick, author of “She the People: Graphic History of Uprisings, Breakdowns, Setbacks, Revolts, and Enduring Hope on the Unfinished Road to Women’s Equality.” The event will be on Saturday, June 1, at 10:30 am at the Oak Bluffs library. The book can be purchased prior to the event, to be autographed by the author, at Bunch of Grapes on Main Street in Vineyard Haven.

I know the following event seems like a long time away, but August will be here before you know it, and the tickets for this event go fast. The Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival will return to the island this summer for two days on Saturday, August 3, and Sunday, August 4, with a terrific lineup of authors including John Grisham, Sigrid Nunez, Tony Horwitz, Richard Russo, Emily Bernard, and Kwame Onwuachi. On August 3, there will be panel discussions with the authors, and on August 4, events will be with individual authors. All events are free and take place on the grounds of the Chilmark Community Center. An up-to-date list of authors is at mvbookfestival.com. We made it through another town meeting. How it went depends on which side of the issues you were on. The town decided to outsource the tax assessor’s job, so Angela Cywinski is no longer our assessor. Elise LeBovit gave an impassioned speech for her, and thanked her with a gift for her service to the town. There is real concern among many townspeople about these continuing overrides that keep increasing our taxes. I have no solutions to offer, but the anxiety that this situation creates is palpable.

Some very cool people have birthdays this week. Happy birthday to Janis Vogel, May 25, Susie Anderson and Marvin Jones, May 28, and Nancy Benoit, May 29.

Rest in peace, Primo Lombardi, former Chilmark Store proprietor and then yoga teacher. I’m sure wherever you are, you were greeted with an om. Much love to all the Lombardis during this time. Primo will be greatly missed here.