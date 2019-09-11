Edgartown: School days

School is open, and it’s like we haven’t missed a beat. Or so it seems. Every year takes a little getting used to, but for the most part, students and teachers have fallen into the old groove, as far as I can see. Our new principal, Shelley Einbinder, has been out front greeting everyone every morning with a big smile, clearly happy to be here with all of us. The energy is high, the smiles are huge, the laughter is fabulous, and it feels great to be back.

Happy birthday wishes go out to Kiana Casey on Sept. 11, J.B. Blau and Donna Kenny on Sept. 13, and my old friend Linda Marie Mary Fritz Mixter Landwirth, formerly of Edgartown and now of Florida, on Sept. 15.

The Martha’s Vineyard Children’s Chorus, under the direction of the Edgartown School music teacher, Laura Walton, is starting up on Nov. 18. It meets on Mondays from 4:30 until 5:30 pm. Registration is open now. To register or learn more, visit their website at marthasvineyardchildrenschorus.com.

We are so grateful to the neighbors and EMS crew that helped us out the other day when my mother-in-law Mimi fell. Thankfully, the neighbors heard her and called EMS, who were so quick and attentive. It’s so great living in such a small community where you know one another. When the call came in, Jamie recognized the address and description, and called me to let me know they were heading that way. I just can’t imagine it going so smoothly with such a great result in a city somewhere. Mimi checked out OK, though she was a little sore the next day with a few bruises. We can’t thank everyone enough for watching out for her.

Did you see the story in the news about the Florida elementary school student who was bullied for his homemade University of Tennessee shirt? He didn’t have an actual UT shirt, but is a huge fan, and for “College Colors Day” he wore an orange shirt and pinned a piece of paper with a handwritten UT on it. At some point during the day other kids laughed at him, and he returned to his classroom upset. His teacher went on to share the story via social media, and the post went viral. With that the University of Tennessee caught wind of the news, and sent a care package to the boy’s classroom with all sorts of UT goodies in it. They then went on to make an official UT shirt out of his design, and it was so popular when it went on sale that the website crashed. The story has nothing to do with Edgartown per se, but can you imagine what life would be like if we all took care of each other a little bit more like this? It’s such an amazing story of love and support. Hats off to Tennessee for taking a story of heartbreak and turning it into a dream come true.

It’s a very quiet time for news, as we adjust to our September schedules. Please feel free to send me notices of events, fundraisers, etc., so I can share it with the readers. Happy to share what you’ve got going on.

For now, I’m off to plan some classes, make some animated videos, and do some homework. I’m feeling like I’m in a little over my head with this master’s program. It’s very different from my last one, and I’m none too sure on my feet.

Have a wonderful week.