Chilmark: Don’t miss all the fun

Happy Halloween. Don’t miss all the fun at the Chilmark Volunteer Firefighters Association Halloween Party on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 5:30 pm at the CCC. Dress up or come and enjoy the costume parade and pizza. Everyone is welcome to bring potluck items to share.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back on Sunday.

Chilmark Chocolates is open from now through its final day on Dec. 18, 2019.

If you want to support Habitat for Humanity and feel like putting on your dancing shoes, head to the P.A. Club on Friday, Nov. 1. from 7:30 to 10:30 pm, where Gordon Healy will play and prizes will be awarded for best mask, makeup and costume (not required). There’s a $10 suggested donation, and a cash bar.

Ladies, give yourself a gift with author Linda Tumberello’s free workshop, “The Heart of Self-Care for Women, a Woman’s Guide to Joyful Living and Well-Being,” from 10:30am to noon on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the West Tisbury library. Learn to cultivate sustainable self-care and vitality at any age, step by small step. Experience fun five-minute stress-relieving and energizing tools, as well as time to relax and connect with your heart’s wisdom. If you can make it back for the opening of the M.V. Modern Quilt Guild’s Exhibit opening from 3:30 to 5 pm, great! Otherwise, be sure to stop by the community room during the month of November to enjoy the display of bed quilts, children’s quilts, wall hangings, and a quilted pillow.

If you’ve been curious about going vegan, try the M.V. Vegan Society Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 6 to 8 pm at the P.A. Club. A free, family-friendly event with games and giveaways. Donations welcome.

Chilmark Community Church welcomes everyone to Pizza Nights on Tuesdays at 6 pm for some welcome food and fun. Tuesday mornings, join Nan Doty at 8 am for Qigong/tai chi. Thursday Strings from 10-11 am is a drop-in, bring your guitar, fiddle, bass, banjo, mandolin, or whatever you like to play. Also there’s a weekly Thursday Prayer group at noon.

Perhaps you’re familiar with performer/choreographer and Built on Stilts founder Abby Bender. If so, do not miss this amazing opportunity to attend “Inhabit the Garden” on Friday, Nov. 1, first show 6 pm and second at 7 pm, plus other dates including Nov. 3, 7, 8, and 9. I had the chance to go when it was first performed a year or so ago. It is an intimate, immersive work of music, movement, and theater inspired by T.S. Eliot’s “Burnt Norton”; written and performed by Abby Bender, original music by Brian Hughes. Audiences are limited to six people per performance, and tickets are free, so reservations are required by calling 508-717-2887 or inhabitredux.bpt.me/ (ages 13 and up).

Join Andy Herr, playing with composer and creator Dean Rosenthal, for “Stones/Water/Time/Breath” on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 4:30 to 5:30 pm; meet in the Lambert’s Cove Beach parking area.

Another fun night out that will make you feel as if you traveled across the sea is by heading to La Soffitta in Vineyard Haven for Sunday Nights at the Opera, with live performances from 4 to 9 pm, enjoying dinner with your favorite arias and duets, organized by David Behnke.

The Chilmark Public Library is holding an information clinic with Up-Island Council on Aging staff about the Community Center and services, to discuss questions or concerns. Drop in or by appointment, please call 508-693-2896. The Drop-In Spanish Conversation with native speaker and Charter School Spanish teacher Lorena Crespo continues on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 3:30 pm with a 15-minute refresher, followed by 45 minutes of open conversation and optional guided exercises. If you’ve ever contemplated participating in NaNoWriMo (National November Writing Month), come to our library on Wednesday, Nov. 6, where they’ll have big tables, Wi-Fi, outlets, coffee, books about writing, and snacks to support you as you hunker down at their Write-In and get going on your novel. Stories and Songs with Rizwan continues on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am. After-\school crafts with Irene are on Wednesdays at 3 pm. Food for Fines is on at our library, or just bring your nonexpired donations to the purple Food Pantry collection bin opposite the circulation desk.

Want to see a show at Boston’s MFA? Use your library card and check out a pass for reduced admission.

If you have time to volunteer for our local EMS or fire department, please contact Fire Chief Jeremy Bradshaw at 508-645-2550.

Although I will miss seeing Roberta Morgan’s dolls, dresses, and paintings by her late husband Captain Jimmy Morgan, I do look forward to the spring 2020 opening of their grandson artist Colin Ruel and his wife jeweler Nettie Kent’s new Ruel Gallery. We’ll all have to wait and see what opens next door at the former Bite.

Have a great week.