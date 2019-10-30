Salt Rock Chocolate Co. begins raising funds for planned kitchen

Updated 2:30

Salt Rock Chocolate Co., a planned up-Island chocolate kitchen, is raising funds on the crowd-funding website Kickstarter.

Those still drying their tears after Chilmark Chocolates announced their intent to close in December can take solace that Salt Rock will be carrying on the beloved store’s chocolate tradition, but will become a place all its own. Salt Rock is led by Allison and Sarah Flanders, two Chilmark-raised sisters who, for the past two years, have been mentored by Chilmark Chocolates owners Mary Beth Grady and Allison Burger.

While the Flanders sisters will use the handmade technique that was perfected over the years by their mentors at Chilmark Chocolates, their kitchen will be something original.

Speaking to The Times by phone Wednesday, Allison Flanders said while there’s plenty to work out, such as finding a space up-Island and getting the required permits, she and her sister are excited and hope to open sometime in late spring, early summer of next year. The sisters will start with just a kitchen with a possible storefront in the future. They plan to distribute their chocolate at farmers markets and other events, and offer custom pickup orders online.

“We are lucky to have the ties with Chilmark Chocolates that we do, but we hope to establish ourselves as an entirely new business,” Flanders said.

Flanders said she wanted to come back to the Island, but wasn’t sure what she would do. After a call from her sister with a sweet business plan in place, Flanders moved back home.

“When you go out in the world, the Island always has a way of pulling you back in,” Flanders said. “It was a good transition, and a great way to come home as business owner.”

Their chocolate will feature many popular flavors such as nuts, toffee, fruit, peanut butter, and more, using ingredients like locally roasted coffee and Island-grown berries.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Flanders have raised $9,000 of their $12,000 goal from 91 backers. Donations can be made to Salt Rock at bit.ly/saltrockchocolate. Funds will be used to help build a commercial kitchen.

Updated to clarify Salt Rock is planning to open a kitchen not a storefront. — Ed.