Chilmark Chocolates to close by the end of the year

After 33 years, Chilmark Chocolates, the beloved Island chocolatiere, is closing its doors at the end of December.

Mary Beth Grady and Allison Burger, co-owners of Chilmark Chocolates, wrote a letter to employees.

“We are hanging up our aprons and gloves. We feel very fortunate to have had a chance to work with all of you and so many other inspiring people over the past 33 years,” the letter states. “We want to let you know that Chilmark Chocolates will close in December 2019. We think it will be helpful for all of us to have time to get used to this idea and to share this special year.”

The letter also says Grady and Burger have opted to not sell their business, saying they “prefer to let it stand for what we all worked together to create,” according to the letter.

The Times reached out to the owners, but they declined to comment through Burger.

Chilmark Chocolates, located on State Road, is known for its somewhat quirky hours. Internet and social media searches for the company are replete with questions, “Is Chilmark Chocolates open today?” and “Beware of August closings.”

On Thursday, the store was gearing up for Valentine’s Day when The Times called.

The store is also known for its hiring of employees who have disabilities.