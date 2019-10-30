Edgartown: Short news week this week

I’m starting this week’s column from scenic Medina, Ohio, outside of Cleveland. Riley and I came out to visit my brother and his family, and hit a few of the main attractions here. Specifically, our first stop was the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I could spend days there taking it all in. Riley claims to have enjoyed it, but it was hard to tell. Music is just such a part of our history. It’s amazing to see everything there and hear the music. They had an amazing movie about “American Bandstand” this time, and it was so fun to watch. Everybody was on that show, no matter how famous they were. You just don’t see that anymore. I miss it. We’ve had a great, albeit brief visit here. I really should do it more often.

The next meeting of Neighborhood Convention will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 11 am at St. Andrew’s Church in Edgartown. Father Chip Seadale will conduct the worship, and Deborah Medders will present the program, “Year of the Woman.” Bring a bag lunch; dessert and beverages will be provided.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Annemarie Donahue on Nov. 1 and Darren Morris on Nov. 2.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back this weekend. We are now heading into the darker days of winter, and running with headlamps and more layers. Brrr.

The fourth annual Clothing Swap at the Edgartown library is on Nov. 16 from 10 am until 2 pm. If you’d like to drop off clean donations in good condition, you may do so until Nov. 15.

Next week is Zero Waste Week. The school always takes part in this week, learning about new ways to cut our waste in school and at home. I’ve cut back on my plastic use significantly over the past year. I learned that recycling is just not enough, and that really, to make a difference we need to stop using single-use products like plastics and tin foil. You know where I struggle? Yogurt. I eat coconut milk yogurt, and it’s hard to find in large containers. I’m investigating making my own, but the thought intimidates me. But I’ve got to try it one of these days. I use baking sheets as covers when cooking, instead of foil. I buy products in glass more, because glass can be recycled more times than plastic. And I am switching over to things like shampoo bars and laundry detergent pods that come in cardboard boxes. Next week I hope to learn and do even more. What do you do?

I was so sorry to hear that Bruce Farland passed away last week. Although I only met him a time or two, I know he was very special to so many people in Edgartown, and he had a strong support team pulling for him. There are many broken hearts in town this week. His service is scheduled for Nov. 9 at the Old West Side Cemetery at 11 am, with a gathering to follow at the Wharf. My condolences to his family and friends.

Short news week this week. Riley and I returned from our adventures in Ohio this afternoon, and Amelia and I turn around and go right back off in the morning, so it’s time for me to go to bed. Well past it, actually. Have a great week.