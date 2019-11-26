Aquinnah: I do not know what the answer to this is

Happy Thanksgiving, one and all. I recognize this is a holiday that for some in our community is not cause for celebration, and that the way the traditional story is told is not inclusive of the Wampanoag point of view. It has spread misinformation that has been damaging. David Vanderhoop addressed this in his talk last weekend. I do not know what the answer to this is, nor do I think that I can solve this issue in a column. I just wanted to acknowledge its existence, and say that I am grateful to live in a place with people who have been on the land for thousands of years. I am grateful to be able to share the space with them. I hope that everyone finds at least one thing to be grateful for this season, and that they can recognize how lucky we are to live where we do.

Start your holiday shopping, or finish it for you early planners: Some of the shops at the Cliffs, including On the Cliffs and Stony Creek Gifts, are open on Thanksgiving and through the weekend from 11 am to 4 pm. If you would like to preorder your holiday and last-ever chocolates from Chilmark Chocolates, you need to have your order in by Dec. 1 or earlier. The Aquinnah Artisans Fair will be held at the Old Town Hall on Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8, from noon to 4 pm. Lisa Vanderhoop has her new Vineyard Seadogs calendar available, and it’s a good one. It is for sale around the Island, and she will be selling them at Christmas in Edgartown.

Here’s a heads-up for anyone who may have left a kayak or dinghy on Red Sand Beach or any other town beach: as of Dec. 1, all boats remaining at Red Sand Beach, West Basin, and Herring Creek will be considered abandoned, and removed at the owner’s expense. Boats removed will be stored, and may be reclaimed by Jan. 1, 2020, at a cost of $200 per dinghy. Following that date, the property will be deemed abandoned, and may be disposed of by the town. So come get your boats if you haven’t already.

At Pathways this week they are holding the perfect after-Thanksgiving event on Friday, the first “We Dance!” of the season. LanDforms with Danielle Doell and Leah Crosby will perform. Following the performance there will be dancing for all with DC Rose. You can come and dance off all the calories you consumed the day before. On Tuesday, Dec. 3, Pathways will host a “Writing and Poetry Night” with Julie Jaffe and friends. Events start at 7 pm, and are free to all.

Cat Garfinkle will hold a “Restorative Yoga” workshop this Saturday, Nov. 30, from 3 to 5:30 pm at the Yoga Barn. The cost is $35, and preregistration is suggested. To preregister, email catgarfinkle@me.com or text/call 203-253-2261.

The Federated Church in Edgartown will be holding wreathmaking workshops on Monday, Dec. 2, Tuesday, Dec. 3, and Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 9 am to 4 pm, at the Parish House on 45 South Summer St. in Edgartown. You can help make over 75 all-natural and hand-decorated wreaths, to be sold at the Festival of Wreaths on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5 to 7 pm, to benefit the preservation and maintenance of the 1832 Mayhew Parsonage. For more information, call 508-627-4421.

Welcome home to Emerson Mahoney, who will be in Aquinnah for his holiday break from college. Happy birthday to Missy Smalley and Woody Vanderhoop, who both celebrate on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and to Jacob Vanderhoop, who celebrates on Wednesday.