Chilmark Chocolates now going for $99 a pound

A resourceful seller capitalized on the recent closure of Chilmark Chocolates, posting two boxes of the Island candy on eBay this month with a Buy It Now price of $99.99 each, plus $12.95 in shipping. The items have since been taken down.

According to the seller, the two 1 lb. boxes were “fresh” and were purchased on Dec. 17. Inside both were an assortment of Chilmark Chocolates, some containing fruit and nuts. If purchased the box would have been shipped in a Ziploc bag for “added freshness,” according to the seller.

“The reasons I have for selling these precious boxes is three-fold. One reason, this is possibly a last chance opportunity for an out-of-town ‘Chilmark Chocolates admirer’ to get a final taste of the deliciousness since they are now closed; I could actually use the money at this time,” the post says, adding that a portion of the proceeds would have gone to Sandy Paws Animal Rescue.

While the items have been taken down, the post can still be viewed here.