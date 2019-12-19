Bitter end for fans of sweet shop

The long lines out front of Chilmark Chocolates began to dwindle Wednesday afternoon as the famed Island gem put a lid and snapped a golden string on an over-30-year run serving up chocolate to the Island masses.

Mary Beth Grady and Allison Burger, co-owners of Chilmark Chocolates, wrote a letter to employees in February: “We are hanging up our aprons and gloves. We feel very fortunate to have had a chance to work with all of you and so many other inspiring people over the past 33 years,” the letter states. “We want to let you know that Chilmark Chocolates will close in December 2019. We think it will be helpful for all of us to have time to get used to this idea and to share this special year.”

The letter also says Grady and Burger opted to not sell their business, saying they “prefer to let it stand for what we all worked together to create.”

While known for its one-of-a-kind chocolate, Chilmark Chocolates is also known for employing workers with disabilities. In a 1987 New York Times article, Grady and Burger explained how they broke down the candymaking process into a series of smaller jobs, and adapted equipment to suit the needs of their employees.

On Wednesday, Chilmark resident Jay Grossman, whose favorite flavor is fishermen’s bark, told The Times his wife has been stocking up on Chilmark Chocolates and giving them out for holiday presents.

“What these guys have done is incredible,” said Grossman.

Virginia Yorke got to the shop right in the final hours to grab a box. Yorke claims to be one of the first customers Chilmark Chocolates ever had, back when they opened in 1986. Yorke now works at the Menemsha Inn, where she frequently leaves chocolates for guests.

“I’m just so grateful for them,” Yorke said. “We love them, and we’re going to miss them terribly.”

The store closed for good on Wednesday, after several weeks of long lines of customers getting their last treats.

While Chilmark Chocolates is hanging up its aprons, those with a sweet tooth can take solace in Salt Rock Chocolate Co., a planned up-Island chocolate kitchen operated by Allison and Sarah Flanders. The Flanders sisters are padawans of Chilmark Chocolates, having worked there for two years, but are planning a business all their own.