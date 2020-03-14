Oyster Fest delayed; film center closing

The Martha’s Vineyard Oyster Fest, a new addition to the May event lineup, has been postponed, according to organizer Nevette Previd.

The Oyster Fest had been scheduled to take place at Martha’s Vineyard Museum and was a highly anticipated event to kickoff the season on the Island. It’s been rescheduled until Oct. 2 and 3.

Meanwhile, you’re going to have to fire up the Netflix to get your film fix for the next few weeks. MV Film Center is closing after its Sunday screenings until at least April 1, according to Richard Paradise.

We have a complete list of cancellations here.